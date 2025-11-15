Moore tallied three total tackles (all solo) and one pass defended in Thursday night's 27-14 loss to the Patriots.

The rookie safety from Alabama posted his lowest tackle total in Thursday's loss since the Jets' Week 4 loss to the Dolphins, a game in which he played only two defensive snaps. Since taking over as the starting strong safety in the Week 6 loss to the Broncos, Moore has recorded 27 total tackles and two passes defended across five contests. He's expected to continue starting alongside Tony Adams in New York's secondary in the Week 12 matchup against the Ravens.