Jets' Malachi Moore: Seven tackles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore recorded seven tackles (four solo) and one pass breakup in the Jets' loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
Additionally, Moore caught a three-yard pass on a fake punt against New England. The fourth-round rookie defensive back has logged 91 tackles (53 solo), three pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 16 appearances this season.
