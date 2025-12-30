default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Moore recorded seven tackles (four solo) and one pass breakup in the Jets' loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Additionally, Moore caught a three-yard pass on a fake punt against New England. The fourth-round rookie defensive back has logged 91 tackles (53 solo), three pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 16 appearances this season.

More News