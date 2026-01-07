Moore registered 101 tackles (56 solo), three passes defensed and a forced fumble across 17 appearances in 2025.

Moore was one of the few bright spots for the Jets in a forgettable season. The rookie fourth-round pick out of Alabama finished second on the team in tackles behind Jamien Sherwood's 154, and Moore forced one of the Jets' league-low four takeaways. The Jets have plenty of holes to fill heading into 2026, but they seem to have found a starting safety in Moore.