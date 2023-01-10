The Jets signed Taylor to a reserve/future contract Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Taylor was placed on Green Bay's IR with an undisclosed injury in mid-August before being waived with an injury settlement Sept. 15. The 27-year-old then spent the majority of the season unsigned before joining the Jets' practice squad Dec. 29. Taylor caught seven of 13 targets for 80 yards and a touchdown across 25 games during the previous two seasons with the Packers. He'll now look to make an impression with the Jets this offseason.