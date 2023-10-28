The Jets elevated Taylor to the active roster Saturday.

Taylor joined the Jets' practice squad on Sept. 12 after being cut by the team ahead of the 53-man roster deadline at the end of training camp. He last played for the Packers in 2021 and was mostly utilized on special teams over 10 games that season. He could see some playing time Sunday against the Giants on special teams and potentially as a depth wide receiver with Randall Cobb (shoulder) and Irvin Charles (shoulder) both dealing with injuries.