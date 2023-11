Taylor caught one of two targets for seven yards in Monday's 27-6 loss to the Chargers.

Taylor was elevated from the practice squad for a second consecutive game and saw more involvement than he did in Week 8 against the Giants. The target he didn't catch was a deep ball on which Taylor failed to locate the football. New York's lack of depth at wide receiver could lead to more opportunities for Taylor moving forward, but he's unlikely to move the needle in fantasy.