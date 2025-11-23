The Jets activated McCrary-Ball (hamstring) from injured reserve Saturday, Susanna Weir of the team's official site reports.

McCrary-Ball is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, but his activation off IR indicates that he should return after missing the Jets' last seven games due to a hamstring injury. He logged 17 tackles (eight solo) and a forced fumble in the three regular-season games prior to his injury while contributing on both defense and special teams.