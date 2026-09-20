McCrary-Ball is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Packers due to an ankle injury.

McCrary-Ball hasn't been ruled out, but the injury was severe enough for him to be carted off the field and into the locker room, where he'll undergo further tests to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. He mostly plays on special teams, but with Trevin Wallace (coach's decision) inactive and Francisco Mauigoa (quadriceps) questionable to return, Troy Reeder should see a significant uptick in defensive snaps at linebacker.