The Jets placed McCrary-Ball (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday, Susanna Weir and Eric Allen of the team's official site report.

McCrary-Ball will see his second stint on injured reserve of the season after missing Week 4 through Week 11 with a hamstring injury as well. The linebacker was active versus the Ravens in Week 12, playing 92 percent of special teams snaps. He also contributed 29 defensive snaps and 23 special teams snaps to the Jets' Week 13 victory over the Falcons before once again succumbing to hamstring issues. The 26-year-old will have to spend at least the next four weeks on IR, with his only possible remaining appearance for the 2025 regular season being Week 18 against the Bills.