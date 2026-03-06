The Jets re-signed McCrary-Ball (hamstring) on Thursday, Eric Allen of the team's official site reports.

The linebacker was an exclusive rights free agent. McCrary-Ball appeared in just five games for the Jets in 2025 due to a hamstring injury, though he did finish with a career-high 23 tackles (11 solo). He played on 106 defensive snaps last year after seeing just three in 2023 and '24 combined.