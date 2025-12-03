Head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters Wednesday that McCrary-Ball (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

The 26-year-old returned from a seven-game absence in the Jets' Week 13 win over the Falcons, playing 29 defensive snaps and recording five total tackles. However, it now appears he's still dealing with a hamstring injury, as Glenn has already ruled him out for the Week 14 divisional matchup. While McCrary-Ball is sidelined again Sunday, Mykal Walker and Kobe King could have expanded roles in the Jets' linebacker corps.