Harris is set to sign with the Jets on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Harris will link back up with former defensive coordinator Robert Saleh who is in his second season as New York's head coach. The safety-turned-linebacker spent the first three seasons of his career playing primarily in the secondary of Saleh's defense in San Francisco, but moved into a more prominent role at weakside linebacker in 2021, appearing in 15 games with seven starts. Harris' 321 defensive snaps from last season combined with his familiarity under Saleh should earn the veteran early consideration for the Jets' starting right outside linebacker spot - a position group that currently does not have a player with more than 155 career defensive snaps played for New York.