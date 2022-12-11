site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Marcell Harris: Leaves with injury
RotoWire Staff
Dec 11, 2022
Harris has exited Sunday's game against the Bills with an ankle injury.
Harris's absence will leave the
Jets light on depth at linebacker. However, the 28-year-old primarily contributes on special teams, so his departure shouldn't have a significant impact on the team's defense.
