Maye recorded a team-high 10 tackles (seven solo) and a tackle for loss in Sunday's season finale against the Patriots, bringing his season total to a career-best 88 tackles.

Only linebacker Neville Hewitt (134) finished with more tackles, and Maye also contributed two interceptions, two sacks and 11 passes defensed. The safety was one of the few consistent positive performers on a team that finished 2-14, so Maye will likely be extended by the Jets, as the 2017 second-round pick's rookie contract has expired.