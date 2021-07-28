Maye passed his physical and was cleared to return to practice Tuesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports.

Maye was placed on the non-football injury last to start camp but was cleared after missing very little time. He will play the 2021 season on the franchise tag after he and the Jets failed to reach a long-term extension prior to the July 15 deadline. Maye has emerged as a cornerstone of the team's secondary and logged 88 tackles, 11 passess defensed and two interceptions across 16 games in 2020.