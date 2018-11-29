Jets' Marcus Maye: Could be placed on IR
Maye (shoulder/thumb) is unlikely to play against the Titans on Sunday and could be a candidate for injured reserve, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
Coach Todd Bowles said Thursday that it "doesn't look good" regarding Maye's chances of suiting up Week 13. The 2017 second-round pick has not practiced this week, and is nursing significant injuries consisting of a broken thumb and an undisclosed shoulder injury. If Maye were to miss any time, or ultimately be placed on injured reserve, Rontez Miles figures to be the main beneficiary of increased snaps.
