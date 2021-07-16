Maye and the Jets failed to reach a long-term contract agreement prior to Thursday's deadline for franchise-tagged players, Joey Chandler of NJ.com reports.

Reports had recently surfaced that contract talks between Maye and the team had broken down, making it unlikely that a deal would be reached. He'll now play the 2022 season under the franchise tag and earn $10.6 million. It's possible that Maye holds out of training camp in an effort to be traded, though that may not be likely given that he attended the team's mandatory minicamp earlier in the offseason.