Maye (ankle) says he'll be ready for training camp, Calvin Watkins of Newsday.com reports.

Maye was on the sidelines for the first day of mandatory minicamp, just like he was during OTAs. The Jets leaned on Maye heavily in his rookie campaign, as he played 1,066 snaps and made 79 tackles (57 solo) through 16 games. Training camp starts in late July, and if he suffers a setback in the time being, J.J. Wilcox will likely slot in at free safety.

