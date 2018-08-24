Head coach Todd Bowles said Maye (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Friday's preseason game against the Giants, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Maye hasn't appeared in any preseason games this summer while bouncing back from offseason ankle surgery to repair a high-ankle sprain he sustained in the Jets' regular-season finale last December. If he isn't able to play Friday, look for Doug Middleton to see extensive action with the first-team defense.