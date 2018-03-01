Maye (ankle) had his ankle scoped this offseason to repair damage from a high-ankle sprain, Manish Mehta of The New York Daily News reports.

It was originally feared that Maye fractured his ankle but it was determined at the time to just be a sprain. Though he avoided structural damage it still required minor surgery. He's not expected to be limited at all once offseason practices begin.

