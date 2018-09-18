Maye (foot) did not participate in Monday's practice and is unlikely to play in Thursday's game against the Browns, Brian Costello of The New York Post reports.

The short week certainly isn't doing Maye any favors, and while head coach Todd Bowles said that it was "still too early to tell," the safety appears to be on track to be sidelined for Thursday's contest. Maye will have to at last be a limited participant over the next two days to have any chance of playing this week.