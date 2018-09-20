Jets' Marcus Maye: Inactive Thursday night
Maye (foot) is officially inactive for Thursday's game against the Browns.
Maye's lack of availability against Celeveland is no surprise, given the short week of preparation. Expect Doug Middleton to step in as the Jets' starting free safety.
