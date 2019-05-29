Jets' Marcus Maye: Limitations deemed precautionary
Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday that Maye's (shoulder) limitations in offseason workouts are precautionary, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. The safety is expected to be a full participant from the outset of training camp this summer.
Maye's offseason has been marred by injury rehab for the second year in a row, this time due to December surgery to correct an unspecified shoulder problem. However, he was only slated for a few months of rehab from the time he went under the knife, and it seems he's now nearing full health. The fact the Jets are playing it safe with him in OTAs is no surprise. When healthy, Maye will join Jamal Adams to form one of the more daunting safety tandems in the NFL.
