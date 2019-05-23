Maye (shoulder) is not participating in team drills during the opening week of OTAs, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Maye is coming off shoulder surgery and is presumably being babied in his return to 11-on-11 drills. It sounds as if the promising safety has otherwise been heavily involved in the offseason program to date, though, and it's likely only a matter of time until the Jets coaching staff feels comfortable allowing Maye to practice without limitations.