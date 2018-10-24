Maye (thumb) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

Maye suffered a broken right thumb during the Jets' victory over the Colts in Week 6, and was given a recovery timetable of 3-4 weeks. It's encouraging that the the second-year safety is already able to practice in a limited fashion, but it remains very unlikely that Maye will suit up for Sunday's game against the Bears. Until Maye's broken bone fully heals, expect Ibraheim Campbell and Terrence Brooks to continue receiving increased defensive snaps.

More News
Our Latest Stories