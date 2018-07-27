Jets' Marcus Maye: Limited to open camp
Maye (ankle) has avoided the PUP list, but he was still a limited participant during Friday's practice session, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Maye expected to be ready for the start of training camp, but he doesn't appear to be at 100 percent as it opened. He played a massive 1,066 snaps on defense as a rookie, so it's quite possible the Jets will take things easy with their second-year safety early to prevent the issue from forcing him out of regular-season action. Still, his presence on the field in any capacity is a good sign regarding his status moving forward.
