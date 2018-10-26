Maye (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Matt Stypulkoski of NJ Advance reports.

Maye appears to be progressing well in his recovery from a broken right thumb sustained in a Week 6 win over the Colts. The second-year safety appears to have a legitimate shot of suiting up against the Bears on Sunday, despite an initial injury timeline that implied Maye would remain sidelined until at least Week 10. If Maye is able to play in Week 8, Ibraheim Campbell will return to a depth role.

