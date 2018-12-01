Maye (shoulder/thumb) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Maye was set to miss his second straight game with the broken thumb and shoulder injury, but will instead be out the remainder of the season. With Doug Middleton (pectoral) also on injured reserve, Rontez Miles is the only other free safety listed on the depth chart, though he has played minimal defensive snaps since being activated off the PUP list in early November.

