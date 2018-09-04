Jets' Marcus Maye: Not practicing Monday
Maye (ankle) did not practice Monday, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
Maye missed the beginning of the preseason recovering from ankle surgery but was eventually able to take the field over the final two weeks. It seems likely that his day off from practice stems from the same ankle issues but there's a good chance the Jets are just exercising extreme caution as the remain a week out from their Monday night showdown with the Lions.
