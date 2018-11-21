Jets' Marcus Maye: Not practicing Wednesday
Maye (shoulder/thumb) did not practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Maye was unable to get fully healthy during the Jets' bye, and continues to manage a broken thumb and an undisclosed shoulder injury. The second-year pro's Week 12 availability appears murky at best. If Maye is unable to suit up against the Patriots on Sunday, Rontez Miles will receive an increased defensive workload.
