Jets' Marcus Maye: Offseason limitations deemed precautionary
Head coach Adam Gase said Maye's (shoulder) limitations in offseason workouts are precautionary and the safety is expected to be a full participant from the outset of training camp this summer, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Maye's offseason has been marred by injury rehab for the second year in a row, this time due to December surgery to correct an unspecified shoulder problem. However, he was only slated for a few months of rehab from the time he went under the knife and, now over five months later, it seems he's nearing full health. The fact the Jets are playing it safe with their promising safety is no surprise. When healthy, Maye will couple with Jamal Adams to represent one of the more daunting safety tandems leaguewide.
