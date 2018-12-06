Maye (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

It's a tough ending for Maye who capped off his sophomore season having played in just six games. The Florida product has shown glimpses of stardom at times, but has also dealt with nagging injuries throughout his first two seasons. This offseason will be centered on getting the 25-year-old back to 100 percent.

More News
Our Latest Stories