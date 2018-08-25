Maye recorded four tackles (two solo) and a pass defended in Friday's 22-16 preseason loss to the Giants.

Maye got the start at free safety and logged 34 defensive snaps in his first game action since getting ankle surgery in the offseason. The 2017 second-rounder's clean bill of health heading into his sophomore season is music to Jets fans' ears, as he's a key component of what promises to be the team's best secondary in years.