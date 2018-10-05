Maye (ankle/foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

Maye was a limited participant at practice this week to earn the questionable tag, and was active for last week's loss to the Jaguars after being listed as questionable. Doug Middleton would fill in at free safety for the Jets if May is unable to suit up.

