Maye (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Maye has played the last two weeks despite being listed as questionable, and his limited practice participation suggests that trend could continue for Week 6. The Jets secondary is dealing with a slew of injuries with safety Doug Middleton also questionable, while cornerbacks Trumaine Johnson (quad) and Buster Skrine (concussion) are listed as doubtful and out, respectively.

More News
Our Latest Stories