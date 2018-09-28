Jets' Marcus Maye: Questionable for Sunday
Maye (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
Maye was inactive for last Thursday's loss to the Browns and was a limited participant at practice this week to earn the questionable tag. Doug Middleton (knee/finger) filled in at free safety for the Jets last week, but he is also listed as questionable.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 4, including some interesting...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF Recap: Rams look unstoppable
Miss Thursday's game? Chris Towers catches you up on what went down, as well as all of the...
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...