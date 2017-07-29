Jets' Marcus Maye: Receives first-team action
Maye started training camp as the No. 1 free safety in training camp, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Maye earned an All-American bid from USA Today in 2015, and if it wasn't for injuring his arm in 2016, he would've had a good chance to repeat. The 2017 second-round pick recorded 50 tackles, one interception and six passes broken up in nine games for Florida last season. He'll team up with fellow rookie Jamal Adams at the safety position, and they're expected to remain that way in Week 1.
