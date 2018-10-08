Maye (ankle/foot) recorded eight tackles (six solo) to go with 0.5 of a sack, a pass defended and an interception in Sunday's 34-16 win over Denver.

Maye's interception on the game's final play was a bittersweet moment, as he produced the longest non-touchdown interception return in NFL history (104 yards) only to get tackled at Denver's one-yard line. The second-year safety's looking healthy and effective, which is great news for New York's secondary moving forward.