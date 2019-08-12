Maye (shoulder) was activated from the PUP list Sunday and participated in individual and 7-on-7 drills, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

May opened camp on the PUP list while recovering from shoulder surgery he underwent back in December. It will be the first time in a while that Maye is consistently on the football field, so look for the Jets to ease the safety back into the swing of things.

