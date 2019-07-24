Coach Adam Gase said "I really hope so" Wednesday when asked whether Maye (shoulder) would be ready for Week 1, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Maye played only six games in 2018. The third-year safety underwent surgery in December to address an unspecified shoulder issue, and continues to work through his rehab process. As a result, Maye was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list to start training camp and was limited throughout previous offseason activities.The extent of Maye's participation throughout training camp should shed some light on his chances of being ready for the Jets' regular-season debut versus Buffalo.