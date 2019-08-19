Jets' Marcus Maye: Sheds non-contact jersey
Maye (shoulder) is practicing in a normal jersey Sunday and taking contact, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.
Maye's sophomore season was derailed by a shoulder injury, but he's back to full health and has now shed the red non-contact jersey. The safety's health is one of the biggest keys to the Jets defense's success this season.
