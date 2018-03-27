Maye (ankle) should be ready to go for training camp after injuring his ankle in the Jets' season finale, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports. "He has a sore ankle and he's getting treatment on it," head coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday.

It remains to be seen if the second-year safety will be able to take part in any offseason programs this spring. Maye saw a heavy workload in his rookie season, logging 1,066 defensive snaps last season, third-highest on the team. As long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks in his recovery, Maye should be slated for a similar workload next season as he currently sits atop the Jets' depth chart at free safety.