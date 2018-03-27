Jets' Marcus Maye: Should be ready for training camp
Maye (ankle) should be ready to go for training camp after injuring his ankle in the Jets' season finale, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports. "He has a sore ankle and he's getting treatment on it," head coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday.
It remains to be seen if the second-year safety will be able to take part in any offseason programs this spring. Maye saw a heavy workload in his rookie season, logging 1,066 defensive snaps last season, third-highest on the team. As long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks in his recovery, Maye should be slated for a similar workload next season as he currently sits atop the Jets' depth chart at free safety.
