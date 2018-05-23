Jets' Marcus Maye: Sitting out OTAs
Maye (ankle) didn't participate in OTAs on Tuesday, Calvin Watkins of Newsday.com reports.
The 2017 second-round pick made 79 tackels (57 solo) and two picks in his rookie season, and he will be paired up with SS Jamal Adams again in 2018. Maye is still on pace to participate in training camp and work a full snap count in his sophomore campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Top workhorse RBs
SportsLine simulated the entire 2018 NFL season 10,000 to come up with must-have workhorse...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...