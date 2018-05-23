Maye (ankle) didn't participate in OTAs on Tuesday, Calvin Watkins of Newsday.com reports.

The 2017 second-round pick made 79 tackels (57 solo) and two picks in his rookie season, and he will be paired up with SS Jamal Adams again in 2018. Maye is still on pace to participate in training camp and work a full snap count in his sophomore campaign.

