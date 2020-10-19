Maye had two tackles, an interception and a pass defensed in Sunday's 24-0 loss to Miami.

Maye's highlight-reel interception gave Jets fans something to cheer about in what was otherwise another dismal performance from the league's last winless team. He got inside position on the receiver to defend the pass, then pinned the ball against his backside on the way down before finally securing it behind his back after it started roll out of his hand. Maye has been one of the few bright spots for New York, with 34 tackles, two sacks, an interception and four passes defensed heading into a Week 7 rematch against the Bills.