Jets' Marcus Maye: Sports non-contact jersey
Maye (shoulder) is wearing a red non-contact jersey during Tuesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Maye is participating in team drills for the first time since suffering his shoulder injury, albeit with the second team and without full contact. The Jets are taking a cautious approach to the third-year safety's recovery, since Maye is expected to step into a starting role when healthy.
