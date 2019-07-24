Jets' Marcus Maye: Starting camp on PUP list
Maye (shoulder) will start training camp on the Physically Unable to perform list.
Maye underwent surgery in December to correct an unspecified shoulder problem, and was limited during offseason work to this point. The Jets were optimistic their free safety was going to be ready for the start of camp, but it's not time to panic about Maye missing regular-season action. When healthy, Maye will join Jamal Adams to form one of the more daunting safety tandems in the NFL.
