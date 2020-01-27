Jets' Marcus Maye: Stayed healthy in 2019
Maye finished the 2019 season with 65 tackles and one interception.
Maye was able to dress for all 16 games, staying healthy after a shoulder injury limited him to just six appearances in 2018. The 26-year-old safety had a few near-interceptions that he would surely want to have back, but he still turned in a solid campaign overall. Maye and fellow 2017 draftee Jamal Adams should continue to start alongside each other at safety in 2020 barring an injury or trade.
