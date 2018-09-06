Jets' Marcus Maye: Still absent from practice
Maye (ankle) did not practice Thursday.
Maye is dealing with a foot injury that is unrelated to the ankle surgery he underwent this season, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. The severity of Maye's injury remains unclear, and the 25-year-old should be considered questionable for Sunday's season-opener against Detroit.
