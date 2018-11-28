Maye (shoulder/thumb) did not practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Maye continues to sit out as he works to recover from a broken thumb and undisclosed shoulder injury. The second-year pro will likely need to fully practice at some point this week for any chance of suiting up against the TItans on Sunday. If Maye is unable to go, Rontez Miles figures to fill in at free safety once more.

