Maye (ankle) was a non-participant in Saturday's practice and is doubtful for Sunday's season opener against the Lions, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Maye continues to nurse a foot injury that is reportedly unrelated to the ankle surgery he underwent this offseason. With the 25-year-old considered doubtful to suit up Sunday, Doug Middleton and J.J. Wilcox should be in line for increased snaps.